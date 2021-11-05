Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $21.52 Million Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Baozun comprises approximately 1.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,263. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

