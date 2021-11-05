Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acerinox to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

ANIOY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

