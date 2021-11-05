Proximus’ (BGAOY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell.

Get Proximus alerts:

Shares of BGAOY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 5,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.