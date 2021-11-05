RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

RTLLF traded up $24.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,031.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 102. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,017.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $947.54. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $786.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

