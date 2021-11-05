RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

RTLLF traded up $24.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,031.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 102. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,017.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $947.54. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $786.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

