Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVO. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.67. 25,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The company has a market cap of $265.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $226,988,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,654,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

