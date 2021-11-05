Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,694 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 172,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

CGC stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

