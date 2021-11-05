Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after buying an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,470,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,185,000 after buying an additional 62,881 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BMO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

NYSE BMO opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $112.34.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.