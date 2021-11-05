The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 10,416.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $86,585,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 334.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

