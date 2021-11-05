Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 201 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

