Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,887 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 31.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

