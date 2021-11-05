Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after purchasing an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,191. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,967. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

