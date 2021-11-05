CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 370 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 174,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,851,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

