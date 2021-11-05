National Bank Financial Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$61.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS SNMSF traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.