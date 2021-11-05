Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of VFF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 11,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.22 million, a P/E ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

