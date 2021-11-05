AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.05 million, a PE ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 183.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

