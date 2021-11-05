Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UPLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

UPLD stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,074. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 76.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

