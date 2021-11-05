Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 329.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

