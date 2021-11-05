Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $141.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

