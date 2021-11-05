Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.23% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $4,123,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 396,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 186,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $9,604,000.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

