Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after buying an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,298,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 931,972 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

ALDX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 2,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,848. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $530.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

