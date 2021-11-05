Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

RYI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,921. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

