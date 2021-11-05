Silgan Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Silgan has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.03. 441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,743. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

