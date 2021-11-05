CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 513 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.77. 84,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,283,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $507.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

