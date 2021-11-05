Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TSE ISV traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$18.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

