Western Alliance Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.
Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,506. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
