Western Alliance Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,506. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

