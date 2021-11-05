Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a neutral rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.19.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 55.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

