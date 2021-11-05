American Campus Communities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

American Campus Communities has raised its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Campus Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 783.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 412.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

