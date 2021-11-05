TheStreet Lowers Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

IVAC stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intevac by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 1,142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 186,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Intevac by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 346,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

