BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $500,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $273,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.