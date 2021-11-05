The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $190.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $193.89. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

