First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

FSLR traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $113.07. 47,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

