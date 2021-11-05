Oppenheimer Cuts Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target to $13.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,397. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $9.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 154,362 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after buying an additional 2,799,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

