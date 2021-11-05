Bank of America Corp DE Has $165.14 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $165,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after buying an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

