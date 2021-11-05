Jefferies Financial Group Increases Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $125.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $103.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $14.81 on Friday, reaching $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 58,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,204. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $107.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

