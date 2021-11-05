Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $107.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.60. 50,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

