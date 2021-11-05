Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,288. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.