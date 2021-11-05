Brokers Offer Predictions for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:LEG opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

