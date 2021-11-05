ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

VRAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ViewRay by 20.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

