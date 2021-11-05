Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.31. 2,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,641. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.