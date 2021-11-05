Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.20. 3,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,330. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

