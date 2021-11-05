ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.330-$3.330 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.33 EPS.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.44. 2,554,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

