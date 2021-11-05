GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.93. GoPro shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 34,783 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in GoPro by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,930 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 260.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GoPro by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $23,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

