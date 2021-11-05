Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,526,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,995,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $175,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,269,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.32. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

