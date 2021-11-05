Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.34

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 16208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Ares Management by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

