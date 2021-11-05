IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,434 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDA opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

