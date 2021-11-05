Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

SNWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News stock opened at GBX 40.62 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.76. Smiths News has a twelve month low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.