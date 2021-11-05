Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ten Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

LON:TEG opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £188.77 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.62. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of GBX 134.16 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49). Also, insider Julie Mary Sneddon bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($108,178.73).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.