Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.