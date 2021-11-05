Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

