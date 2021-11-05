Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXM. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $100.27 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

